Repairs needed at Red Hook houses

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — Quanesha Hunt lives with her sister and her five children at the red hook houses in Brooklyn.

Hunt says the family has filed 41 tickets over the last six months for repairs. Hunt has filed complaints for repairs in her kitchen and bathroom as far back as February and Hunt says work is never done.

“Nothing has been done, nothing," she told PIX11. "They come here they look. They say they will be back to fix it and they don’t come back.”

Hunt still needs a new stove and a sink in her bathroom. She says five children live in this apartment, two sets of twins and an 11-year-old boy.

NYCHA tells us staff were scheduled Wednesday to replace the refrigerator and stove in the apartment but were unable to perform related work due to the media being present. Staff will return Thursday to perform repairs in the apartment and replace the refrigerator and stove. Staff are working with the resident to schedule plastering work and installation of new kitchen cabinets.

A spokesperson says “NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”