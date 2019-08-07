Pedestrian dead after being struck by cyclist in Flatiron District: police

FLATIRON DISTRICT — A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a bicyclist in the Flatiron District.

The incident took place on Wednesday, July 31 just before noon. Michael Collopy, a 60-year-old man, was found by police at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 23rd Street. Collopy was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad determined that the cyclist was headed northbound on 6th Avenue in a marked bike lane when he hit the man, who was apparently in the lane.

The bicyclist did not remain on scene. A medical examiner determined Wednesday that the cause of death was a result of being struck by the cyclist.

There have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.