Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — An MTA bus became engulfed in flames in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

It happened along Grand Concourse and East Kingsbridge Road shortly after 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Video from Citizen App shows the bus on fire, with heavy smoke coming from the vehicle.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.