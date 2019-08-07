Morning showers could become severe storms Wednesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers across the tri-state area early Wednesday could make for a soggy commute, but the worst of the wet weather rolls in Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A cold front moving through the area Wednesday afternoon will likely bring potentially severe thunderstorms, causing locally heavy downpours in some areas.

There are no watches or warnings from the National Weather Service just yet, but some of these predicted strong storms could produce gusty winds, hail and even possible flooding in some areas.

The high temperature will be 85 in the city and mid-80s in the suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 84 degrees.