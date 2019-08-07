Midday with Muller: Panic in Times Square, Trump visits El Paso

Posted 2:01 PM, August 7, 2019

Panic in Times Square: A loud sound and quickly-spread rumors sent Times Square into disarray Tuesday night. See the terrifying moments from the fearful stampede. Plus, President Trump visits Dayton and El Paso today. Get the latest news with Shirley Chan in for John Muller.

