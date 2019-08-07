Panic in Times Square: A loud sound and quickly-spread rumors sent Times Square into disarray Tuesday night. See the terrifying moments from the fearful stampede. Plus, President Trump visits Dayton and El Paso today. Get the latest news with Shirley Chan in for John Muller.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Panic in Times Square, Trump visits El Paso
Midday with Muller: Times Square plot; West Point cadet killed in crash
Midday with Muller: cyclist killed in Sunset Park, Trump tweets stoke new controversy
Texas congresswoman: ‘I refuse to be an accessory’ to Trump El Paso visit
Midday with Muller: President Trump condemns mass shootings, but offers few details on where nation goes from here
New York Times’ headline on Trump remarks ignites backlash
Midday with Muller: Dangerous heat expected this weekend; El Chapo sentenced to life in prison
Midday with Muller: Subway suspicious package, man hit by stray bullet
Midday with Mueller: Arrests in cop-drenching incidents, Robert Mueller testifies about Trump, Russia probe
Midday with Muller: Teen speaks after attempted kidnapping on LI; 800-pound shark surfaces off Jersey Shore
Midday with Muller: Dozens of children hospitalized in pepper spray incident at Jersey City school
Midday with Muller: Trump supporters disrupt de Blasio’s ‘Green New Deal’ event
Midday with Muller: de Blasio joins presidential race; Trump to unveil immigration plan
Midday with Muller: 2 injured in police-involved shooting; protesters demand shutdown of migrant detention centers