Man turns himself in after rape of woman in Brooklyn park: officials

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man accused of raping a woman in a Brooklyn park turned himself in to police, local officials said Wednesday.

The woman was walking home early Saturday near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard in East New York when she was approached by a man who tried to start a conversation with her, police said.

The 26-year-old woman walked into the nearby Linden Park to get away from the man, but he followed her, police said.

That’s when he raped the victim, before fleeing.

During a Wednesday afternoon update, Assemblyman Charles Barron and local officials announced the suspect had turned himself in.

Barron acknowledged that when the community works together, they will prevail.