Man stabbed repeatedly near Queens park

Police have asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Queens stabbing. (NYPD)

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — A man was stabbed in his left knee, right chest, left wrist, left arm and armpit on Tuesday night near a Sunnyside park, police said.

The 39-year-old victim and another man argued at the corner of 51st Street and 43rd Avenue around 10:30 p.m., officials said. Then the other man pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim.

The victim was treated at Elmhurst Hospital Center – NYC Health + Hospitals.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He’s about 30 and around 6 feet tall. The stabber has black straight hair with a pony tail and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, black shirt with white lettering in front of the shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

