Man sought in connection with Woodside stabbing: police

WOODSIDE, Queens — Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Woodside on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at the corner of 51st Street and 43rd Avenue at around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night. A 39-year-old man and an unidentified victim were having a verbal argument that escalated into a physical one. The unidentified man brought out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times on his left knee, right chest, left wrist, left arm and armpit.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was described as a male, approximately 30 years old, 6-feet-0-inches and 180 pounds with black straight hair in a pony tail. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers and a black shirt with white lettering on the front.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.