Man found fatally shot outside Long Island home

Posted 12:54 PM, August 7, 2019, by

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A man was found fatally shot near a Long Island home Wednesday, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a man shot in the vicinity of East Suffolk Avenue near Nagle Lane in Central Islip around 3:45 a.m., police said.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who was unconscious and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately released, pending family notification.

Westbound Suffolk Ave. is closed from Dovecote Lane to Lowell Avenue for the investigation.

