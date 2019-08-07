Bowls used by Chipotle, Sweetgreen made using cancer-causing chemicals: study

NEW YORK — The bowls used to hold popular foods from places like Chipotle and Sweetgreen have been linked to cancer-causing chemicals, according to a new study from The New Food Economy.

The study says the fiber bowls are treated with PFAS, or “forever “chemicals, that help the bowls hold hot, wet or greasy foods. The chemicals, though, can lead to cancer.

The EPA says the compounds don’t break down in the body and can accumulate over time. Plus, the bowls aren’t environmentally friendly. The “forever” chemicals seep into the soil as the bowls break down, leading to toxic compost.

Information from CNN Wire was used in this report.