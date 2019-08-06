Woman threw pot of hot grease at armed man who broke into her home: police

DECATUR, AL — An armed man’s face was burned when he broke into a Decatur home on Thursday, police said.

Larondrick Macklin allegedly attempted to burglarize a home on Wimberley Drive, officials said. A woman inside defended herself “with a pot containing hot grease.”

Macklin suffered burns to his face. Police determined he was the “primary aggressor in the altercation.” He was arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree and domestic violence in the first degree.

After receiving medical assistance, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

He’s being held there in lieu of $300,000 bond.