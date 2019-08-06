The Fifth Trimester: The new working mom movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The "fifth trimester" is when the working mom is born. It's a movement to help parents and businesses revolutionize workplace culture together.

Lauren Smith Brody, the author and cofounder of "The Fifth Trimester," says the working mom is actually more efficient. "That little baby drill sergeant, when you were on maternity leave, trained you to need less transition time between tasks," she says. "And you carry that back into the workplace."

Therefore, these women are potentially more valuable to companies. Smith Brody has made a career out of explaining this to the corporate world, showing them not just the value of having women in leadership, but also in supporting new parents in the workplace, both men and women.