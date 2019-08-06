Sen. Schumer, NY Congressman call for Senate to pass gun safety legislation

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Amidst the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, Sen. Charles Schumer and Republican Congressman Peter King are calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow the Senate to vote on a gun safetly legislation.

Schumer and King rallied in front of a Walmart store in Westbury, arguing too many Americans’ lives have been lost and “enough is enough.”

The bipartisan H.R. 8 bill already been passed by the House of Representatives, but has remained blocked by McConnell.

Schumer and King demand McConnell should allow the Senate to vote on the legislation that would enact universal background checks on all gun purchases, which would address the gun violence plaguing America.

They argue if people want to buy a gun, it is necessary to get a background check.

“We need to update the law and make America safer,” Schumer said.

America is mourning after two mass shootings over the weekend in Texas and Ohio. At least 22 people have died after a shooting at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday, and 10 people, including the gunman, were killed in Dayton on Sunday.

The United States has more mass shootings than any other developed country. While there is no legal definition, the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive defines a “mass shooting” as a single incident where four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.