Police release photo, video of man wanted in connection with 1-year-old inside stolen SUV

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police have released images of a man wanted in connection with a 1-year-old boy who'd been inside an SUV stolen in Brooklyn, forcing an Amber Alert until he was found Monday night.

Sincere Gilchrist has been reunited with his mother and father. Gilchrist was in a car seat in the back of an SUV when it was taken.

The SUV, a white Mitsubishi with New York license plate HYB6531, was taken at Kingston Avenue and Dean Street around 6:50 p.m.

Police said the boy's mother apparently left the SUV running while she went inside a store to buy groceries. She'd only been in the store for about 30 seconds when a man got into her SUV and drove off.

The mom realized what had happened and called 911 right away.

An Amber Alert issued for Gilchrist was canceled around 9:10 p.m. when police found the SUV with Gilchrist inside at 1617 Park Place. It was still running. A woman who lives in the area told PIX11 she saw a man walk out of the car.

No identifying information has been released on the person who stole the vehicle.

According to the Amber Alert, Gilchrist was "taken under circumstances that lead police to believe they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death."

Gilchrist was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure after he was found.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).