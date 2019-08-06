Police identify man sought in water-dousing of officers in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — Authorities have identified a man wanted for questioning in the water-dousing of NYPD officers in Harlem last month.

Darnell Hilliard, 21, is being sought by police for the assault of the officers, police said.

Hilliard, also known as Donnell Hillard, is accused of dousing the officers with water new Seventh Avenue and 115th Street in Harlem on July 21.

The uniformed officers were conducting an arrest when three men threw water and threw a bucket at them, striking one of the officers in the head, police said.

The officer sustained pain and swelling to the back of his head.

Following the incidents, state lawmakers have since pushed for new legislation that would make throwing or spraying liquid at on-duty police officers a felony.