Paterson fights back against gun violence after 3 shootings in 3 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, NJ — Two 30-year-old men were repeatedly shot on a Paterson street Monday night; one of them died at the hospital. A day earlier, a 28-year-old man was gunned down less than a mile away. And on Saturday, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were both shot.

Paterson officials are working on a plan to address gun violence following the uptick in shootings.

"You'll see more visibility of police in areas we've seen violence," Mayor Andre Sayegh said Tuesday.

Off-duty cops will be brought in on overtime. Uniformed officers will be teamed with emergency response team officers.

PIX11 drove through some of Paterson's troubled streets with Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale.

He said they're going to focus on the problem areas.

"This initiative is going to help us make a safer Paterson and to cut and curb gun violence," he said.