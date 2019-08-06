NYPD holding citywide National Night Out Against Crime events Tuesday

NEW YORK — The NYPD will hold National Night Out events throughout the five boroughs on Tuesday, August 6.

The annual community-building event will be held at more than 70 citywide locations in an effort to strengthen the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

Join city officials, local businesses and neighbors to enjoy some yummy barbecue and other food, bounce houses, games, face painting and more.

Learn about ways to keep your community safer and meet leaders and personnel from your local precinct, plus meet and interact with neighbors, community members and local businesses, with a common goal of partnership and safety.

More information about National Night Out Against Crime locations and events in your neighborhood can be found here.