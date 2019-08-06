New footage of man wanted in shooting at Brooklyn candlelight vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — The NYPD has released new surveillance footage of a man they believe opened fire on a Brooklyn street Monday, striking four people at a candlelight vigil, leaving two of them in critical condition.

The two men and two women were standing at a candlelight vigil for a neighbor near the corner of Sterling Place and Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights when shots rang out just before 2 a.m. Monday, police said.

Authorities said the unidentified man seen in the new video, above, produced a firearm after a verbal dispute and fired shots amongst the group.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man had been shot in the chest, a 24-year-old man was struck in the leg, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the back, and a 49-year-old woman was hit by a bullet in the right leg, police said.

EMS responded and the four victims were taken to area hospitals, police said.

The 33-year-old woman shot in the back and the 24-year-old man struck in the leg are both in critical condition, according to authorities.

A police source told PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo it appears the incident could be gang-related.

The NYPD said Monday they believe at least one of those shot was the intended target but are still investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).