Motorcycle backfires, causes panic in Times Square; police confirm there’s no active shooter

TIMES SQUARE — No shots were fired, but the loud noise of a motorcycle backfiring caused a panic in Times Square on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls and urged people not to panic. Officials noted the “Times Square area is very safe.”

“Having a mob of people yelling and running at you in/near Times Square is probably the scariest thing I have ever been in,” one woman tweeted.

Some on Twitter thought there had been an explosion because of the noise.

“In Times Square. There was a loud sound (later heard it was a motorcycle backfiring) and everyone panicked,” one person tweeted. “Running en masse, men yelling ‘Get down!’ Separated from my brother, but now fine. Freaky experience.”

One person described “a sea of people” running in fear.

Many people ran into buildings and stores.

“Was near #timessquare and got caught up in a stampede of people who were running from something,” one person tweeted. “We ended up going into the lobby of an building, and after a few minutes a cop came in and said everything was fine, it was just a car backfiring. Just another day in America.”

