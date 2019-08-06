Mother whose daughter died, son badly burned in intentionally set Queens fire dies

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — Elizabeth Rodriguez, the mother of an 11-month-old baby clinging to his life after a Queens house fire, has died.

Rodriguez, 35, is the fourth person to die as a result of the July 10 fire; her daughter, Emma Dominguez, 6, and Claudio Rodriguez, 76, died in the fire. A 23-year-old man, alleged to have started the fire intentionally, also died.

Liam Dominguez, Rodriguez’s 11-month old son, was badly injured. About 95 percent of his body was covered in burns after the fire.

“Unfortunately it’s a sad afternoon here in East Elmhurst,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro at the time of the fire. “It’s quite unusual at that time in the afternoon to have a fire trap five occupants in a private dwelling. The first call we received came from the occupant of the first floor apartment in that home who heard an alarm going off and called 911.”

Sources tell PIX11 that the fire was intentionally set by the 23-year-old man who died in the fire. He was described by sources as “unstable,” and allegedly poured gasoline in the kitchen and set it on fire.

New York City Councilmember Francisco Moya tweeted out that the incident has been deemed a crime scene.