Midday with Muller: Remembering Toni Morrison, latest on Amber Alert for child in stolen car

US President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to author Toni Morrison during a ceremony on May 29, 2012 in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The award is the country's highest civilian honor. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GettyImages)

After yesterday’s Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy inside of a stolen SUV, PIX11 has an exclusive interview with the boy’s grandfather. Plus, we remember Pulitzer and Nobel prize winning novelist Toni Morrison. Shirley Chan is in for John Muller.

