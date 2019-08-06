Man gets 14-year prison term in fatal shooting of aspiring rapper from NJ

Posted 3:42 PM, August 6, 2019, by

DEPTFORD, N.J. — A southern New Jersey man who fatally shot an aspiring rapper during a recording session in now headed to state prison.

Marcel Steele received a 14-year sentence on Monday. The 23-year-old Deptford man had pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter, aggravated assault and a drug count.

Authorities have said Steele and 22-year-old Jodeci Robinson were at a Deptford home recording music on a makeshift studio Steele had set up in a bedroom when they got into a dispute over money in November 2018.

Authorities said Robinson withdrew cash from an ATM and they returned to the house, but Steele again asked for his money and drew a weapon when Robinson told him to “chill.”

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.