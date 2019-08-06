Flash flood warning in effect for parts of NJ

As heavy rain passes through parts of the tri-state area Tuesday, several warnings and advisories have been issued.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. for parts of northeastern New Jersey’s Union and Essex counties.

A flood advisory is also in effect for Hudson, Union, and Essex counties in new Jersey as well as Manhattan and Richmond counties in New York.

Flash Flood Warning including Newark NJ, Jersey City NJ, Elizabeth NJ until 2:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/PHUTO6uqSW — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 6, 2019

Low pressure will past just offshore of New Jersey and move into New England later in the day. Meanwhile a cold front will approach the area from the west bringing unsettled weather for the middle of the week. We can expect periods of rain over Long Island this morning and partly sunny skies this afternoon from the city north and westward. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible over all portions of the tri-state area later today into the evening. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 72 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing as a cold front will move closer to the area from the west. Some of the storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours which may cause local flooding. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms once again as a cold front will pass through the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, mid 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and less humid as high pressure will work its way into the region from Canada. Temperatures will be slightly below seasonable with a high of 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will remain firmly anchored over the tri-state area. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and continued nice as we will enjoy another round of high pressure over the region. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

PIX11 weather producer Joe Punday contributed to this report.