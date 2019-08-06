Faulty electrical wiring caused Bronx blaze that injured 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Fire officials say faulty electrical wiring caused a fire in a Bronx building that injured a baby and five firefighters.

The Red Cross offered shelter and food to dozens of families displaced after Monday’s blaze in the five-story building in the Concourse Village neighborhood.

None of the injuries was life-threatening.

Officials say the fire started in ceiling wiring above a grocery store on the ground level and quickly spread to the apartments above. A smoke alarm in the first apartment did not activate but alarms went off in other apartments in the building.

