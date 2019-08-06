Elderly man accused of exposing himself to 11-year-old in Queens Rite Aid: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a young girl in a Queens drug store on Saturday.

According to police, on Saturday around 1 p.m., an elderly man approached an 11-year-old girl and exposed himself in the Rite Aid at 50-15 Roosevelt Ave. in Sunnyside, Queens.

Authorities said the man then exited the store and fled in an unknown direction.

The girl was not injured during the incident, police said.

The man is described as about 80 years old, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, and last seen wearing a blue Yankees hat, a light brown shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance footage of the man in question.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).