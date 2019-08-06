Day care driver, matron charged after 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — A 4-year-old girl who was found wandering alone in Brooklyn after she was left in a day care van has reunited with her family, police said.

The day care driver, Anatoly Elkin, 76, and a matron, Galina Zabarnaya, 63, both face charges of failing to exercise control of a minor, police said.

Elkin and Zabarnaya allegedly left the van before checking the vehicle to see if anyone was left behind.

The girl apparently got out of the van and wandered off before she was found walking along 27th Avenue and Shore Parkway around 9:30 a.m. Monday and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police worked to find the child’s family through the day until they were located around 7 p.m.