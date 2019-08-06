NJ woman launches GoFundMe for father after injury during burglary

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — Angela Dillon, a Belleville woman, is trying to get help for her father after a brutal injury that he suffered following their house being robbed.

James Dillon ran out of his house trying to stop the burglars and grabbed onto their car, which the thieves had taken. He was dragged for a mile before falling off.

"He suffered a fractured skull, ribs, shoulder, collar bone, and other lacerations throughout the body," according to the GoFundMe page. "What we are most worried about is his current brain bleed which is being monitored closely."

The family is looking to raise $20,000 on GoFundMe to help with the medical bills, as Angela heads off to college this year.

