Chelsea mother struggles to bathe children with low water pressure

Samara de la Vega says she has low water pressure in her apartment at the Chelsea houses and was told the city can’t send a plumber til the end of September.

“This is ridiculous. I have to go to this extent to get my water. I pay my rent. I should have my water,” said De la Vega.

De la Vega has two children and says that everyday she struggles to bathe her children.

According to NYCHA's own statistics, it takes a NYCHA plumber an average of 150 days to complete a repair, that’s up from 102 last year. NYCHA says staff are scheduled to replace the shower body tomorrow and will work to complete any subsequent repairs. Last month, staff responded and scheduled for the replacement of the shower body.

There have been no recent hot water service interruptions in this building.

“NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs,” a NYCHA rep said in a statement.