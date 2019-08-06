Brooklyn mother, family ‘thankful’ to have baby boy home safe after SUV stolen with him inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — "I thank God I got my son back and that he's healthy," says the mother of the baby boy inadvertently kidnapped Monday night when her SUV was stolen with the child inside.

The 29-year-old Brooklyn mother spoke first to PIX11 Tuesday morning after the scary ordeal that thankfully had a happy ending.

She was only in a store to pick up dinner for about 30 seconds when a man got into her Mitsubishi SUV around 6:50 p.m., near Kingston Avenue and Dean Street in Crown Heights, and drove off, police said.

"I had visual on my son the whole time," the mom told PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo. "The split second I paid for my food, I came out and my car was gone," she said.

Speaking exclusively with PIX11, the woman's father, the boy's grandfather, said she was in the area because the baby's father lives there and she was picking up something to eat.

"I couldn't believe she did something stupid like that. In New York, you're going to leave the car running? Are you crazy? With a baby in the car?" the grandfather said of his initial reaction to the news.

The mother, who did not wish to be identified, said she flagged down cops on the street and they went to work to get the word out about the kidnapped boy, eventually resulting in an Amber Alert being issued for the child.

"I don't care about material stuff. That's replaceable. I wanted my son," she recalled.

Neighbors flagged down police after spotting the young boy inside the abandoned SUV, just over a mile away on Park Place. The Amber Alert was canceled just after 9 p.m. when police located the SUV with the child inside.

"Thank you to the lady who seen the car, as well as the cops and detectives who helped," the mother said Tuesday. "I greatly appreciate it."

A woman who lives in the area told PIX11 she saw a young man get out of the car and walk down the block, but police are still on the hunt for that thief today.

"It's easy to think the worst but you have to keep the faith," the mom said of what was going through her mind while her child was missing.

While the grandfather might have been upset hearing the news, he's just grateful to have his grandson home safe and health.

"I thank all the people that helped out – the police, everybody that did their part. My grandson is safely upstairs sleeping and I'm so thankful for that," he said.