Body of 15-year-old swimmer found off Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — After a two-day search, police Monday discovered the body of a teenage boy who went missing while swimming with friends in the waters off a Queens beach Sunday, authorities said.

The 15-year-old’s body was found around 3 p.m. Monday, not far from where he went missing, near Beach Channel Drive and Beach 88th Street, according to the NYPD.

The victim went missing in the water off Rockaway Beach shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday while swimming with friends, authorities said.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

This marks the fourth person to have drowned off Rockaway Beach so far this summer.

On July 31, the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing while swimming was recovered by authorities off the Queens beach area.

Earlier in July a couple from Inwood drowned near the same area.