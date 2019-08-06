9/11-related illness claims another first responder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 25 years of marriage and more than 30 years together, LaSharn Harris says her husband Raymond was the pillar of strength.

"He was always a hero to us," she told PIX11. "He was always our rock. He was the glue that held us together."

He remained strong for his family until he drew his last breath on Sunday, August 4.

"He said to me that day, 'I need to let go and I need my dignity. Please don't strip me from my dignity,'" she said.

"I had to make the hardest decision of my life and I had to tell him he was okay."

Officer Raymond Harris spent the last 265 days of his life at Mount Sinai Hospital in East Harlem. The man who was once a member of the NYPD’s 77th Precinct was left battered after years of fighting ailments and diseases relating to his time as a first responder in the aftermath of 9/11.

"He came home and I knew he was never going to be the same," Harris said.

Once the healthiest man in his family, LaSharn says frequent colds and upper respiratory problems began plaguing Harris around 2002. In 2009, he was diagnosed with Sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease affecting multiple organs but predominantly the lungs.

"Unfortunately, for my husband, it spread through his body like cancer," she told PIX11.

The disease weakened his heart and then his kidneys. Harris’ body was battered and he had to be taken off the transplant list for both organs. Despite his wife, two daughters and 12-year-old granddaughter pushing him to hold on, Harris could no longer fight.

His number one advocate, his wife, is staying strong one last time in his memory.

"To keep his legacy going, he deserves it," she said. "He was remarkable. He touched a lot of lives."

"I didn't quite realize how many until now. I just want people to remember him."