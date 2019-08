MANHATTAN — Trains on the 7 line in the New York City subway are currently holding in both directions after a person was struck by a train at the line’s 5th Avenue stop.

7 trains are holding in stations in both directions because a person was struck by a train at 5 Av. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 6, 2019

The MTA is advising commuters get to Queens using the E, F, M, N, R or W trains.

The last stop for Main Street-bound 7 trains will be at Queensboro Plaza.

The LIRR is cross-honoring MetroCard holders between Penn Station, Queensboro Plaza, Hunters Point Avenue and Jamaica.