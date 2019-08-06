2 seriously injured in crash on Route 1 in Linden, NJ: police

Posted 6:57 AM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02AM, August 6, 2019

AIR 11 was over the scene after the crash on Route 1 in Linden, NJ on Aug. 6, 2019.

LINDEN, N.J. — Two drivers were hospitalized after a car crashed into an SUV on Route 1 in New Jersey early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to police, around 4:15 a.m. an Infiniti traveling south on Route 1 in Linden crashed into a Ford Explorer making a left turn from the north side of Route 1 onto South Wood Avenue.

Both drivers, a 25-year-old Elizabeth man and a 29-year-old Woodbridge woman, were transported to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Route 1 south was closed as a result of the crash and is expected to be reopened by 7 a.m., Linden Police said.

