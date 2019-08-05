West Virginia man arrested in NJ for unlawful possession of assault rifle

JERSEY CITY — A West Virginia man was arrested in Weehawken, New Jersey for unlawful possession of an assault rifle Thursday, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Officers from the county’s narcotics task force arrested 23-year-old Kyle Gresak shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday. He was found with an illegal Daniel Defense assault rifle equipped with a flash suppressor, pistol grip, collapsible stock and 32-round high capacity magazine.

Gresak was arrested without incident after a vehicle search.

He faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon and devices.