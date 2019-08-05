These are the most dangerous intersections for cyclists in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new list identified the top 10 most dangerous intersections for cyclists in New York City and three of them are located in Manhattan’s East Village and the Lower East Side.

Sam Sklar, an Urban Planning Analyst for Localize.City, explained to PIX11 their “data scientists analyzed the NYPD’s crash data.”

“We focused on bikes for this report and we wanted to see which intersections in the city were the most dangerous," Sklar said. “A lot of the streets that we are looking at tend to be fully designed for cars. They have 6-8 lanes across and even with a light its particularly dangerous to cross the street, even with a bike lane."

In the East Village, 3rd Avenue and East 14th street came in at number four on the list. This section of 14th Street does not have a bike lane. Localize.City found that from 2014 to 2018, 18 cyclists were hurt there.

The Lower East Side corner of Chrystie Street and Delancey Street came in at number five.

The intersection of Allen Street and East Houston Street ranked number seven.

In July, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his green wave bicycle plan to boost cyclist safety with more protected bike lanes citywide and increased enforcement.