There have been more than 250 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2019. Here are the latest gun violence and ownership statistics

America is mourning after two mass shootings over the weekend in Texas and Ohio. At least 22 people have died after a shooting at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday, and 10 people, including the gunman, were killed in Dayton on Sunday.

The United States has more mass shootings than any other developed country. While there is no legal definition, the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive defines a “mass shooting” as a single incident where four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

By the GVA’s count, there have been more than 250 mass shootings in 2019. Seven have happened in August alone, including one in Brooklyn Monday morning where four victims were shot at a candlelight vigil.

GUN OWNERSHIP IN AMERICA

In 2017, it was estimated that there were around 857 million firearms owned by civilians globally, according to the Small Arms Survey. 46%, or approximately 393 million firearms, were owned by U.S. civilians.

An analysis by the Washington Post found that every man, woman and child in America could own a gun, and there would still be 67 million guns around the country.

Alternatively, there are 120.5 firearms for every 100 U.S. civilians. The nation with the second highest rate is Yemen, where there are 52.8 firearms for every 100 civilians.

Guns are also responsible for more deaths in the U.S. when compared to other countries. Data compiled by the BBC found that 73% of homicides in America in 2017 were gun-related. That’s in contrast to just 3% in England and Wales, 13% in Australia, and 38% in Canada.

Mass shootings are also becoming deadlier. Eight of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. happened in the past 10 years, including 58 people killed at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 and 49 fatalities after the Orlando nightclub shooting in 2016.

CALLS FOR ACTION

Gallup found in 2018 that 59 percent of U.S. adults are dissatisfied with the nation’s gun laws. Additionally, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll earlier this year said that 67 percent of Americans support making U.S. gun laws stricter.

It’s unclear what—if any—legislative action will be taken in the near future to end the gun violence epidemic. But the majority of the nation wants change to happen.

President Trump presented scripted remarks from the White House on Monday condemning the attacks and vowing to take action. He did not announce any specific measures.