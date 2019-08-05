Teen swimmer goes missing in waters off Rockaway Beach: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — The search will continue Monday for a teen who went missing while swimming Sunday in the waters off a Queens beach, police said.

The 15-year-old boy was swimming with friends when he went missing in the water near the intersection of Beach Channel Drive and Beach 88th Street, just after 5 p.m., authorities said.

The boy was not found Sunday, but authorities said the search is set to continue early Monday morning at sunrise.

Three people have drowned off Rockaway Beach so far this summer.