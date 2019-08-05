Parked garbage trucks cause smelly problem in East Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Residents say they've been overcome by the stench coming from garbage trucks parked on their streets. They say they mayor has promised to do something, but they're still waiting.

People who live and work on East 10th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues say the problem starts around 5 p.m. when the City’s Department of Sanitation parks anywhere from two to four garbage trucks on the block. The trucks stay all night long.

