NYC holds vigils for mass shooting victims

NEW YORK — Mourners in New York gathered around pairs of shoes Monday night meant to represent the 31 killed in mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

They called for increased fun control and the need for the country to address a resurgent wave of white nationalism.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat called the shooting in El Paso, which left 22 dead, "the biggest massacre of Latinos in the history" of the county.

"We have targets on our back now," he said.

Councilman Mark Levine noted the connections between the people targeted in shootings around the country and the people living in New York City.

"Latinos have been targeted. Jews have been targeted. Muslims have been targeted. African-Americans have been targeted. LGBT people have been targeted," he said. "That is Washington Heights. That is Upper Manhattan. That is who we are and we are going to come together and fight back as long as it takes to end this madness."

Rabbi Elchanan Poupko said prayer isn't enough in the wake of shootings.

"We've had enough praying," Poupko said. "We've had enough of thoughts and prayers after gunshots, after mass shootings."