Midday with Muller: President Trump condemns mass shootings, but offers few details on where nation goes from here

Posted 1:04 PM, August 5, 2019, by

Where do we go from here? President Trump has called for bipartisan cooperation to respond to the epidemic of gun violence, but offered few details. We’re also live in the Bronx, where a baby is among six injured in a fire. Shirley Chan hosts Midday with Muller:

