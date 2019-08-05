Man tries to rape 64-year-old woman in Queens home, beats her 94-year-old mother: prosecutor

Posted 5:24 PM, August 5, 2019

Queens —A man broke into a Queens home, tried to rape a 64-year-old woman and then beat her 94-year-old mother, officials said Monday.

Solomon Hudgins, 27, allegedly tore out a bathroom window screen and climbed into the home around 2 a.m. on Sunday, acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said. Once inside, the 64-year-old woman spotted Hudgins with his pants down. He allegedly grabbed the woman, groped her breast, touched her genitals and then tried to pull the victim’s pants down.

“This was a vicious attack on a 64-year-old woman, who did her best to fight off the nearly-naked defendant in the middle of the night,” Ryan said. “The victim’s 94-year-old mother tried to call the police, only to have the defendant grab the phone from her and strike her with it.”

Hudgins was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted rape, second-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He’s scheduled to be in court on Aug. 9.

He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

