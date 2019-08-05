Jilted lover chased NJ au pair down the street before fatally stabbing her: police

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — The jilted lover of an au pair stabbed her employer to death early Saturday and chased her down in the street before stabbing and killing her, according to a criminal complaint.

Joseph Porter of Elizabeth faces murder and weapons charges stemming from the attack.

Police in Maplewood, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of New York, said they received a 911 call at approximately 6 a.m. reporting someone being attacked in the street. They arrived to find 26-year-old Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez lying in the street with her hands bound with tape. She died later at a hospital.

Security video from the vicinity showed a man chasing Bermudez-Rodriguez down the street, police said in the complaint.

Forty-year-old David Kimowitz was found dead inside his home, also suffering from stab wounds, according to the complaint. The 27-year-old Porter was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport early Saturday as he attempted to fly to Cancun, according to the complaint.

Police said text messages show that Bermudez-Rodriguez wanted to end her relationship with Porter and wanted him to return her house keys. Police believe Porter let himself in to Kimowitz’s house with the keys.

Kimowitz owned The Stand Restaurant and Comedy Club in New York’s Union Square. Comedian Rich Vos posted that Kimowitz was a “great guy and friend.” Aaron Berg wrote Kimowitz was “essential to New York.” Paul Virzi said it was “just sickening.”

Kimowitz’s wife and children were not home at the time of the attack.

Porter was being held in Essex County Jail pending a court appearance. It was not immediately known if he had retained an attorney.