Four struck when gunman opens fire on Brooklyn street: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Two men and two women were wounded when an unidentified person opened fire on a Brooklyn street early Monday, according to authorities.

The four people were struck when shots rang out just before 2 a.m., near the corner of Sterling Place and Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights, police said.

According to authorities, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg, and two women in their 40s were also shot; one struck in the back and the other in her leg.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals, where two are being treated for serious injuries, police said.

The NYPD believes at least one of the four people shot was the intended target, but said the investigation is early and ongoing.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified yet.