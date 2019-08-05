Flashlight falls from elevated train tracks in Astoria, nearly hits woman

ASTORIA, Queens — A woman was nearly hit by a flashlight that fell from elevated train tracks in Astoria.

She was crossing the street at 31st Street and 23rd Avenue when the flashlight fell. Councilman Costa Constantinides on Monday called for netting under the elevated stops on the N and W trains to prevent things like this from happening.

“Metal flashlights like this shouldn’t be falling out of the sky endangering people,” he tweeted.

An MTA official said the flashlight was plastic and not metal.

Agency spokesperson Amanda Kwan noted that workers follow strict safety protocols and “anyone responsible for failing to secure equipment will be held accountable.”

“We’re undertaking a short netting trial in several areas in order to design an effective solution that protects the street below while still allowing visual and physical access for regular inspections,” Kwan said. “In the meantime we are already protecting the public by reinforcing safety rules with employees and contractors and enhancing our regular inspections.”

Debris has fallen in several places.