Five-alarm fire tears through Bronx apartment building: officials

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Firefighters are working to put out a blaze that erupted in a Bronx apartment building early Monday morning, the FDNY said.

The call for flames at a five-story apartment building at 225 McClellan St., in the Concourse section of the Bronx, came in around 5 a.m., and the blaze grew to a five-alarm blaze around 6:45 a.m., according to fire officials.

AIR 11 was over the scene Monday morning, where smoke could be seen rising out of windows and the roof, while firefighters worked on the roof.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

This is the second large in the Bronx Monday morning, after flames broke out at a three-story home in Morrisania, leaving one civilian and two firefighters injured.