Driver jumps curb, smashes into multiple vehicles in front of Harlem police station: officials

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police said they were on the scene within seconds after an alleged drunk driver lost control of his vehicle, crashing into multiple cars in front of a Harlem police station on Sunday.

The 57-year-old driver and his 54-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital Sunday night after the driver allegedly jumped the curb. His Hyundai then hit multiple vehicles near West 123rd Street and Nicholas Avenue outside of the 28th Precinct police station, officials said.

There were no injuries reported except for the driver and his passenger. They were taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Police believe the driver may have been drunk at the time of the incident and said they expect he will be arrested.