Do you know her? Girl, 4, found walking by herself in Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A 4-year-old girl was found walking around by herself in Brooklyn on Monday morning and police have asked for help finding her parents.

The girl was found around 9:30 a.m. near2 7th Avenue and Shore Parkway, police said.

She was taken to the hospital and looked over as a precaution. ‘

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).