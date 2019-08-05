Concrete, bottles thrown at NYPD officers in separate weekend incidents

NEW YORK — NYPD officers were hurt early Sunday when bottles were thrown at them in the Bronx, police said.

A chunk of concrete was also thrown at officers later in the day in a separate incident.

In the Bronx, officers were breaking up a large party on Barker Avenue near Britton Street around 2 a.m. when James Evans, 28, allegedly threw bottles at them. The five officers were treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. Their injuries were minor.

No officers were injured when concrete was thrown at them around 4 p.m. An NYPD sergeant and three other officers were near Bethesda Fountain in Central Park when someone threw a fist-sized chunk of concrete at them.

Police do not have a description of the person who threw the concrete. No arrests have been made. A police report was made for attempted assault.

PIX11 has reached out to the Police Benevolent Association for comment. The union recently condemned people dousing officers with water.

Both Sunday incidents were first reported by the New York Post.

