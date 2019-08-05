Car stolen with 1-year-old child inside in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A car was stolen with a 1-year-old child inside in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

The car is a white Mitsubishi with New York license plate HYB6531.

It was taken at Kingston Avenue and Dean Street.

NYPD Brooklyn North said they are “actively searching.”

