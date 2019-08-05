Car stolen with 1-year-old child inside in Brooklyn

Car stolen with 1-year-old child inside in Brooklyn

Posted 7:36 PM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45PM, August 5, 2019

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A  car was stolen with a 1-year-old child inside in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

The car is a white Mitsubishi with New York license plate  HYB6531.

It was taken at Kingston Avenue and Dean Street.

NYPD Brooklyn North said they are “actively searching.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.