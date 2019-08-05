× Body discovered on subway tracks, temporarily delaying Nos. 4, 5 train

MANHATTAN — An MTA worker has discovered a body in a Manhattan subway tunnel, police said Monday.

The MTA transit worker found the body on the tracks in the Centre and Chamber streets section of the Brooklyn Bridge Train Station around 3:20 a.m., officials said.

The discovery caused delays and service changes to the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains early Monday morning, according to authorities.

NYPD officials have concluded their investigation, and the Nos. 4 and 5 train will proceeded with delays, according to the MTA.

Additional information about the person found were not provided.